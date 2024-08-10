Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 203,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

