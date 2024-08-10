JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $41.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of NYSE:BAM remained flat at $39.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 977,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $4,160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

