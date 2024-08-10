JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 1,283,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,563. Adient has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,040,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adient by 48.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 227,810 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.