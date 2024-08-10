Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

