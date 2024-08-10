Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $9.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 636,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 185,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

