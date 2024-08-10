Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.90

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 508843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering Trading Down 1.8 %

About Kering

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

