Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 1,768,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.