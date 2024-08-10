Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Landon Edmond Sells 21,766 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 3,430,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on KVYO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.