Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Landon Edmond Sells 21,766 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $653,415.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. 3,430,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

