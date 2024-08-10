Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.83, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%.
Kubota Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 28,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. Kubota has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
About Kubota
