Kujira Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.67 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 32% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $50.67 million and $676,930.69 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.50228834 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $454,048.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.