Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

KYMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 296,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $48.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

