Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
KYMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 296,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $48.70.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
