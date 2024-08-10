L7 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1,589.15 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One L7 token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. L7 has a market capitalization of $1,589.15 and approximately $1.63 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, L7 has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

L7 Token Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.00547221 USD and is up 9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,518,319.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

