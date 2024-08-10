Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,016. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$28.48 and a 12 month high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.16.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

