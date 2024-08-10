Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $612.54 million, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

