Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 362,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,211. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LILA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

