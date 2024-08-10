Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 1,172,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America
In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on LILAK
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.