Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. 1,172,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LILAK

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.