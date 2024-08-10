Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,529. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNW. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

