Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 513,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,812. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Liquidia by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

