Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.88.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,760. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.