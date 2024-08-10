Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $91,053,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

