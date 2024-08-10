Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

LPX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 631,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,760. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $91,053,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

