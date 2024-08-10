LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $290.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.23. 747,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,155. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after acquiring an additional 364,597 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,382,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

