Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYFT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.03.

LYFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,693,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

