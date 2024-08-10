Macquarie Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $122.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.6 %

LNW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. 430,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.