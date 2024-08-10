Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Up 2.1%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.26. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$38.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.60 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 117.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

About Madison Pacific Properties

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.79%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

