Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.94.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,329. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.