Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Shares Up 15.7%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 142.51 and last traded at 142.51. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 123.20.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 129.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 129.59.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

