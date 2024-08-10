Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Northland Securities

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Manitex International Trading Down 5.2 %

MNTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

