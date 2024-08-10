Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 415,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

