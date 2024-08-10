Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,880 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $242.02. 1,089,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

