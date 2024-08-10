Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,880 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $242.02. 1,089,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

