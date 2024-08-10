Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.18. 5,049,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,131. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $208.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

