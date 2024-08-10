Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $15.85 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average of $146.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

