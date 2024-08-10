Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $25.94 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 517,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,937,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after buying an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

