Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $30.84 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,837,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 12,753.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 5,218,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

