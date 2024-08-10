Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. 2,019,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

