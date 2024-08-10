Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 198,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 5,493,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

