Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,973.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $36.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,818 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

