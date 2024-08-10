Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 5,488,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

