Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Barclays reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. 1,043,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,259. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.