Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after buying an additional 28,998,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 1,210,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

