Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,000 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,758.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $605,272.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 289,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,885. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

