Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 249,744 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 281.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 916,847 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,799,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 147,347 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,178. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

