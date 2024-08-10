Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 316,690 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 316,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after buying an additional 503,446 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 849,229 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock remained flat at $13.87 during midday trading on Friday. 1,519,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.