Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,218 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. 29,389,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,242,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

