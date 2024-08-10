Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 950,390 VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 950,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

EMLC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 1,072,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

