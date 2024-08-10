Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $5,166,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Halliburton by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 4,846,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,822. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.