Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,725,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

