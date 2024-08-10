Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 28,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
