Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $254.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.89.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

MAR traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.22. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.