Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $20.62. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 9,978 shares traded.
Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $422.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maui Land & Pineapple
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.