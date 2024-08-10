Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $20.62. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 9,978 shares traded.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $422.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.